Out and About: Winter Weekends at Wildwood

Wildwood Family Farm embraces classic winter fun

ALTO, Mich — During the winter our choices of activities are narrowed dramatically. Add in a pandemic and it feels nearly impossible.

Wildwood Family Farm has embraced the change and has found a way for the entire family to get out and about during their winter weekends at wildwood.

Owner, Justin Heyboer, explained that they usually would be closed for the season but thought they could provide an event that offers some family fun outside. "So much has been closed the past few months and we are able to offer outdoors, healthy, socially distant family fun," stated Heyboer.

This outdoor family fun is occurring across four acres of land. There you can build a snowman, cross country ski, create a snow fort, or even set up a classic snowball fight.

If that winter chill catches up to you there are 9 bonfire pits, a hot cocoa bar, some delicious food from the Saladino smoke food truck, oh, and a full bar!

Dogs are able to tag along too, but they won’t be the only animals there. Pepperjack, the miniature donkey, is a one of kind attraction, plus some goats, and the tipsy burro donkey might also give you a warm welcome!

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.