Get outdoors and explore Frederik Meijer Gardens

Grab a breath of fresh air this weekend and explore the outdoors here in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Between the pandemic and winter, it can be easy to feel cooped up this time of the year. Although, we have the perfect solution for you!

The Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park loves to pride itself as a garden that is open year-round. In a time where everyone could use a breath of fresh air taking a walk through their winter wonderland is the perfect activity for any day of the week!

You can bundle up this weekend and explore Meijer Gardens, visit their galleries, or even participate in the latest exhibition.

The LMCG Coordinator, LaStar Alicea, explained that the latest adventure they are offering will get the entire family thinking about sculptors and trees in a playful way.

“We took a former wintertime walk, transitioned, and transformed into a walk that could be used focusing on the crown or canopy of trees and features of trees. This was done to get kids excited to learn about trees with motions and shapes. For the sculpture aspect of these walks, we took a closer look at the sculptures and their form,” Alicea explained.

These interactive and educational walks are on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 10:30 am. Just like most things right now, you will be expected to remain 6 feet apart and wear a mask!

The only time the adventures at Meijer Gardens would ever stop is if temperatures dropped well into the negatives. The 13 On Your Side forecast shows that will not be a problem for at least the next 10 days! So get out, grab a breath of fresh air, and explore all that West Michigan's outdoors has to offer this weekend!

For more details on what is being offered at Meijer Gardens check out their events calendar.

