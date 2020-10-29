Pandemic Parenting | Fun indoor options now that the weather is colder

Outdoor options were helpful while the world dealt with the pandemic this summer, but that is quickly changing. Here are some ideas if you don't want to bundle up.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As we head into November, we are going to start losing some outdoor activity options that were so helpful as kids and parents navigated the pandemic.

13 ON YOUR SIDE spoke with Dr. Nicole Beurkens about her suggestions for parents as we head into the cold weather months and coronavirus concerns still need to be considered.

"With cold winter weather coming, it’s important to consider what kinds of activities will allow kids to stay active and connected with others," said Dr. Beurkens. "It may be getting colder, but kids and families can still go outdoors to play and move! Bundling up to safely play outside allows for movement and staying connected to friends in a safer way."

Here are some ideas for when it’s just too cold or the kids need indoor activities:

Obstacle courses

Mini trampoline

Indoor swing or hammock

Active games like Simon Says and Wii Sports

Scavenger hunt

Bonus -- all of these can be done with friends online as well!

For more tips like these visit Dr. Beurkens website.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.