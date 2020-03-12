Pandemic Parenting | Honest answers to tough questions

Talking with children about unknowns can be difficult, and this ongoing pandemic is a great example.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the pandemic stretches on, many children are asking when it will finally be over. They are looking for a light at the end of the tunnel...we know it's coming, but we don't know when. So what's the best way to answer this question? 13 ON YOUR SIDE spoke with holistic child psychologist Dr. Nicole Beurkens for some insights.

"Talking with children about unknowns can be difficult, and this ongoing pandemic is a great example. It’s especially challenging for children when we can’t give them definite answers to questions about the pandemic and when life will go back to normal. Parents want to know how to answer their questions and address the issue in a supportive way," explained Dr. Beurkens.

Here are some tips:

Be honest about what you do and don’t know.

Accept their feelings and empathize with them.

Focus on what they can control to minimize shutdowns.

Highlight the activities and things they are able to do.

Find something to look forward to.

For more insights like these, visit Dr. Beurkens website.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.