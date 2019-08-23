GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 40th Annual Polish Festival kicks off in Rosa Parks Circle on Friday at 11 a.m.

The three-day festival, held by the Polish Heritage Society, celebrates Polish culture, entertainment, food and drinks.

It's happening Friday Aug. 23 and Saturday Aug. 24 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday Aug. 25 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The festival includes a variety of events, such as Paczki eating contests, polka bands and dancing.

There will also be demonstrations including peach canning, Pierogi and Polish crepe making, as well as watercolor, drawing, ornament creating and Polish pottery.

You can also enjoy one of the many Polish food options available on site.

