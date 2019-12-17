ROCKFORD, Michigan — It's often a forgotten danger during the holiday season. But, Christmas tree fires happen in roughly 200 homes every year, according to the National Fire Protection Association. Nearly half of those fires occurred due to Christmas trees not being properly watered. Another 25% of Christmas tree fires were from a heat source, such as a candle, being too close to a tree.

Michigan's state fire marshal Kevin Sehlmeyer says trees should be watered every day. He says a dry tree could go up in flames within a matter of seconds and quickly engulf an entire room.

Artificial trees, with lights, can also be hazardous. Data shows for every three fires sparked by a real Christmas tree, one is caused by an artificial tree.

Sehlmeyer advises people to practice the following Christmas tree fire prevention tips by The National Fire Protection Association:

Choose a tree with fresh, green needles that do not fall off when touched.

Before placing the tree in the stand, cut 2 inches from the base of the trunk.

Make sure the tree is at least 3 feet away from any heat source, like fireplaces, radiators, candles, heat vents or lights.

Make sure the tree is not blocking an exit.

Add water to the tree stand. Be sure to add water daily.

Use lights that have the label of a recognized testing laboratory. Some lights are only for indoor or outdoor use.

Replace any string of lights with worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections. Read manufacturer's instructions for number of light strands to connect.

Never use lit candles to decorate the tree.

Always turn off Christmas tree lights before leaving home or going to bed.

More information on Christmas fire safety can be found here.

