Grand Rapids is known for its beer, furniture, and historic Grand River. But it also has some of the most diehard fitness enthusiasts, who never missing a workout, no matter the weather.

They're a group called "November Project Grand Rapids" and Grand Rapids Rosalynn Bliss declared August 7, 2019 as “November Project Grand Rapids Day” in the city.

The group, which unofficially began in March 2017, meets at the corner of Lyon Street NE and Bostwick Avenue NE every Wednesday at 6:01 a.m. to workout, no matter if it's 18 degrees or 80, raining or snowing.

Their goal is more than just get healthy, but also creating a *positive environment and a safe way to workout.

And you don't have to pay to be a part of this workout group, because it’s free!

The November Project Grand Rapids is the first in Michigan and the 45th city to be welcomed to the global November Project community. They continue to grow, from starting with just three participants to as many as 130. They have even added more activities to include pop-up workouts and social events outside of Wednesday mornings.

For more information about the November Project Grand Rapids, following them on Facebook and Instagram or check out the official website.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.