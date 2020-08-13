Chef Char turns up the flavor with this turnip recipe

Chef Char has turned up the flavor again with a delicious turnip recipe.

Chef Char Morse is back with another delicious recipe to try -- and this week, she's turning up the flavor on turnips. Check out this recipe for roasted turnips and sauteed greens. Yum!

Chef Char’s Roasted Turnips and Sautéed Turnip Greens

Ingredients

6 medium-sized turnips with greens, washed

Rosemary and Garlic Roasted Turnips Ingredients

6 medium-sized turnips, peeled and cut into large wedges

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 Tablespoon fresh rosemary, minced

1 teaspoon salt

2 Tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

2 teaspoons ground paprika

2 Tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

Rosemary and Garlic Turnips Directions

Directions

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. In a large bowl, add the cut up turnips, garlic, rosemary, salt and olive oil. Mix turnips until generously coated with oil and herb. On a large prepared baking sheet, spread out turnips in a single layer for even roasting. Sprinkle turnips with a light layer of pepper and paprika then place in preheated oven for 45 minutes, flipping or stirring turnips on the pan at around 25 minutes into the roasting. After 45 minutes, sprinkle Parmesan on the turnips and return to the oven for an additional 5 minutes to lightly brown the cheese. Eat like a French fry or serve over turnip greens.

Sautéed Turnip Greens

Ingredients

Greens from 6 turnips

8 oz. bacon

1 onion, small dice

2 cloves garlic, minced

4 cups water

2 Tablespoons salt

Directions

Over medium high heat, bring the salt and water to a boil. Remove stems and large vein from center of turnip greens. Cut greens into large pieces. Blanch turnip greens in the boiling salt water for 2 minutes. Set blanched greens aside. Cut bacon into 1 inch pieces. In a large skillet, cook bacon until slightly crispy. Set cooked bacon aside and reserve 1-2 Tablespoons of the rendered bacon fat in the skillet. Add diced onion to the skillet with the reserved bacon fat. Cook onions until very soft to lightly caramelized and add minced garlic. Stir garlic into onions and then add back the cooked bacon and the blanched greens. Serve with a pinch of red pepper flakes and a splash of apple cider vinegar or balsamic reduction.

Find more recipes from Chef Char on her Facebook or blog, www.chefcharmore.com.

