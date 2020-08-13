Chef Char turns up the flavor with this turnip recipe

Chef Char Morse is back with another delicious recipe to try -- and this week, she's turning up the flavor on turnips. Check out this recipe for roasted turnips and sauteed greens. Yum!
Chef Char’s Roasted Turnips and Sautéed Turnip Greens
Ingredients
6 medium-sized turnips with greens, washed
Rosemary and Garlic Roasted Turnips Ingredients
6 medium-sized turnips, peeled and cut into large wedges
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 Tablespoon fresh rosemary, minced
1 teaspoon salt
2 Tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
1 teaspoon ground black pepper
2 teaspoons ground paprika
2 Tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
Rosemary and Garlic Turnips Directions
Directions
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees F.
- In a large bowl, add the cut up turnips, garlic, rosemary, salt and olive oil. Mix turnips until generously coated with oil and herb.
- On a large prepared baking sheet, spread out turnips in a single layer for even roasting.
- Sprinkle turnips with a light layer of pepper and paprika then place in preheated oven for 45 minutes, flipping or stirring turnips on the pan at around 25 minutes into the roasting.
- After 45 minutes, sprinkle Parmesan on the turnips and return to the oven for an additional 5 minutes to lightly brown the cheese.
- Eat like a French fry or serve over turnip greens.
Sautéed Turnip Greens
Ingredients
Greens from 6 turnips
8 oz. bacon
1 onion, small dice
2 cloves garlic, minced
4 cups water
2 Tablespoons salt
Directions
- Over medium high heat, bring the salt and water to a boil.
- Remove stems and large vein from center of turnip greens. Cut greens into large pieces. Blanch turnip greens in the boiling salt water for 2 minutes. Set blanched greens aside.
- Cut bacon into 1 inch pieces. In a large skillet, cook bacon until slightly crispy. Set cooked bacon aside and reserve 1-2 Tablespoons of the rendered bacon fat in the skillet.
- Add diced onion to the skillet with the reserved bacon fat. Cook onions until very soft to lightly caramelized and add minced garlic.
- Stir garlic into onions and then add back the cooked bacon and the blanched greens.
- Serve with a pinch of red pepper flakes and a splash of apple cider vinegar or balsamic reduction.
Find more recipes from Chef Char on her Facebook or blog, www.chefcharmore.com.
