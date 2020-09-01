GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — The Grand Rapids Camper, Travel and RV Show gets underway Thursday, Jan. 9 at DeVos Place.

The show features latest trends in the camping and RV lifestyle and was recently ranked one of the top shows, of its kind, in the country.

“We recently made RV Life magazine’s list of top RV Shows in the USA,” says show producer Mike Wilbraham. “We are very proud of the show, and we know how much our exhibitors and patrons look forward to it every year. So it's exciting to get this kind of affirmation from the biggest RV magazine in the country.”

The show is the largest RV show in the state and offers a huge selection of RV accessories, campgrounds and travel destinations.

It features roughly a dozen dealers and more than 200 lines of RVs, campers. That includes the latest motor homes, fifth wheels and travel trailers.

Show Dates & Hours:

Thursday, January 9: 3 p.m.- 9:30 p.m.

Friday, January 10: 12 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 11: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday, January 12: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Admission:

Adults: $10 Online / $12 At the Door

Adult Multi-Day Ticket: $18 Online Only

Children 6-14: $4

For tickets and more information, visit https://showspan.com/GRV/

