Winner crowned in 2023 13 ON YOUR SIDE Fish Fry Frenzy

St. James Catholic Parish in Montague has won for the second time in three years.

Example video title will go here for this video

MONTAGUE, Mich. — West Michigan voters have decided: St. James Catholic Church in Montague once again has the best fish fry in the area!

St. James defeated Holy Trinity Parish in Comstock Park to secure its second title in the past three years.

More than 3,800 votes were cast over the last five weeks as voters whittled 32 organizations down to determine the best fish fry in West Michigan.

St. James and Rev. Peter Omogo was awarded the 13 ON YOUR SIDE Fish Fry Frenzy trophy live on 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings on Friday, April 7. Rev. Omogo thanked the parishioners and the community for its continued support and wished everyone in West Michigan a Happy Easter.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.