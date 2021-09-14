Why 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings should be part of your mornings

Here's why you should invite Meredith, Jay, Emily, Sam, Josh, Veronica, and Dave into your homes every morning.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Welcome! Thank you for seeing why you should have 13 ON YOUR SIDE in the mornings!

We understand you want to know what's going on and what to expect. We're here to give you the news, weather, and traffic to help make life easier. That's what a news show does. But we want to give you more.

We make sure there is something positive to give you a morning pick-me-up at least every half hour. It's great to start the day off on a positive note!

And, of course, the people make all the difference. Our team is a group of positive people who care about West Michigan and really love being a part of and celebrating our unique community.

There are a lot of new faces on this team, so here's your chance to meet them!

Meredith TerHaar

Meredith TerHaar, morning anchor

I love starting the day with JOY! I am passionate about helping people improve their lives and their communities by sharing stories of hope and inspiration, mental and physical wellness, and parenting suggestions to help busy families. I’m also the mom of the group. I bring a warmth and a realness to the way I deliver the news--sharing my heart with viewers every day.

I love being a morning anchor for 13 ON YOUR SIDE! I grew up watching WZZM 13 and it’s a blast getting to share stories that matter to the West Michigan community I love so much. I graduated from Hope College in Holland. I married my Zeeland High School sweetheart, and we have two young children and a dog named Beatrice! We love living in Grand Rapids! My husband Eric and I are passionate about literacy and recently became published children’s book authors.

Jay Plyburn

Jay Plyburn, morning anchor

When you see me, you know you're getting the real me. I wear my positive approach to life and thirst for adventure on my sleeve. I've had so many unique experiences that they let me bring a different perspective on a wide variety of topics.

I'm a thrill-seeker who spends much of my time climbing, mountain biking, and camping. My wife and I spent a lot of 2020 traveling the country in a camper van. I have a passion for cooking, performing arts, and am constantly looking for new artistic outlets.

Emily Scarlett

Emily Scarlett, morning anchor

I'm here to give you a break! I tend to be focused on the trend--showcasing the day's trending stories and offering a break from the heavy stuff. Speaking of lighter, fluffier things, I'm also a proud dog mom to Charlie, an adorable Lhasa Apso.

I'm a proud Michigander from Southfield, and I graduated from the University of Michigan. GO BLUE! I'm loving exploring the west side of the state. I guess I'm getting to see if the west side truly is the best side!

Samantha Jacques

Sam Jacques, meteorologist

Hi there! I always hope to start your day off with a little sunshine, no matter the weather! Nearly all my passions in life surround education and science. Every day I strive to not only bring you the forecast but to teach you a little something about science, and most importantly, inspire you to want to learn more.

I grew up on the east side of the state in Shelby Township and attended Central Michigan University (Fire up, Chips!).

Joshua Vinson

Joshua Vinson, morning reporter

I want to provide everyone a voice. We all have stories to tell, so me being here at 13 ON YOUR SIDE gives me the opportunity to tell your story and help your voice to be heard.

And while I bring you serious news, I like being the comic relief. I’m the life of the party and will make you laugh nonstop! I’m also a big sports guy that loves the Chicago White Sox (I can handle your boos). When I’m not in the newsroom, I’m exploring West Michigan and the Midwest and enjoy hanging out with friends and family.

Veronica Ortega

Veronica Ortega, weekend morning anchor / reporter

I care about our community and I want to tell stories that impact you. I'm an award-winning storyteller jane-of-all-trades bringing you reports on everything from hard news to feature stories.

My greatest achievement is dog mom to my rescue Pitbull-mix, Jingles. She is the reason I am passionate about rescue, fostering, and adoption. I am an avid reader that loves spending the day on the couch getting lost in a good book. I'm a Chicago native who has reported all over the country including Nebraska, Indiana, Arkansas, and now Michigan. I love exploring new places and meeting new people.

