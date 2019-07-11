GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lions, tigers, bears -- OH MY! The circus is coming to down and we've got a look at all the excitement.

Starting Thursday, Nov. 7, the 89th Annual Saladin Shrine Circus will takeover the DeltaPlex Arena in Grand Rapids and bring a weekend of fun and thrills.

Thursday through Sunday, Nov. 10, you have the chance to check out aerial acts and animal attractions, including tigers and elephants. And, kids will have a chance to ride and pet different types of exotic animals.

Tickets range in price, depending on the show and where you're seated, and cost anywhere between $8 and $35.

On Thursday, there's a show at 7 p.m. Friday's shows are 10:30 a.m., 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The shows Saturday are 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. And Sunday's shows are 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Find even more information, visit deltaplex.com/events.

