HART, Mich. — Bread. When it comes to sustenance, bread has been the go-to for thousands of years.

It's something the husband and wife team at Laughing Tree Bakery, just east of Hart, feel everyone should be able to afford, even in the toughest times.

That's why they are offering "Pay What You Can" pricing at two pick up locations in Muskegon.

"We believe good bread is a staple food, it is for us, it is for many of our customers and we want it to be accessible to as many people as possible," said Hilde Muller, co-founder of Laughing Tree Bakery.

So every Saturday they set up shop in the parking of lot of the Cheese Lady on Terrace St in downtown Muskegon and the Sweetwaters Local Food Market on Harvey Street to offer beautiful baked goods at a price people can afford.

But they aren't doing it alone.

"Our customer base is so generous. We have so many people who, when we put the word out there about "Pay What You Can", our customers just started donating and saying take some money to help pay for bread for another family so it's really not money coming out of our pockets, it's something our customers are making possible," explained Hilde.

Laughing Tree specializes in sourdough breads, baked in a brick oven, and use organic flour and grain to support small farmers.

Because they are a small operation, orders need to be done in advance. If you'd like a loaf-place your order on their website by Tuesday at 6 p.m. for pickup on Saturday.

