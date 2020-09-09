Staying connected with grandparents during the pandemic

It's been a challenge during the pandemic, but there are ways to show loved ones you care

Did you know Grandparents Day is coming up on Sunday, Sept. 13? Staying connected with loved ones, especially the elderly, has been a challenge during COVID-19.

13 ON YOUR SIDE spoke with children's book author and grandparent Glenys Nellist for some tips to help.

Her first tip for grandparents: do what works for you. If you are comfortable with technology, set up a time to FaceTime or Zoom. If you are less comfortable with those platforms, a simple phone call goes a long way.

When it comes to encouraging literacy in your grandchildren, grandparents can play an important role in starting healthy reading habits early. Glenys suggests using Facetime or Zoom to read bedtime stories to your grandchildren, and don't forget to show off the illustrations. She suggests asking children to find things in the pictures to help engage them. And when it comes to older kids, Glenys suggests reading a chapter book aloud together, alternating by chapter.

Glenys Nellist is a prolific children's book author. Her most recent book was released this summer and is titled "Grandma Snuggles." You can find it anywhere books are sold, or locally at Baker Book House.

For more information about Glenys and her other books, visit her website.

