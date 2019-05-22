GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summer and grilling season! But if you're not feeling inspired or unsure of where to start, we've got you covered.

Pit Stop Catering owner, Matt Smith, joined 13 ON YOUR SIDE's Angela Cunningham to give her the lowdown on being the best grill master in your family.

Don't let the rain scare you away. Rain or shine, those burgers won't grill themselves. Don't be afraid of a few droplets of water.

Let your chicken sit overnight. Pull out the chicken thighs for the juiciest and most flavorful meal you've ever had.

Keep your heat low. Don't get too ahead of yourself and kick your heat up too high. Matt says low and slow is the way to go.

Charcoal vs. Gas. Matt says he leans toward charcoal or wood-burning grills, but that it can be intimidating and time-consuming at home. You can get the flavor and even a little smoke through a gas grill, you just have to get creative.

Get creative with your recipes. Matt shared a delicious, "Dirty Burger" with olives and olive juice packed into the patties. Anyone can grill a burger, but finding recipes and getting creative is what will impress the crowd.

For more information, check out Pit Stop Catering.

