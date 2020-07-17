Consumers Energy offers ways to save on summer cooling costs

Warm July causes higher energy bills

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Beating the heat is putting the hurt on a lot of wallets this summer. And, with the temperature expected to creep back up this weekend, so shall energy costs. Consumers Energy says people are using their air conditioning nearly twice as much, this July, compared to others.

"We are seeing that the demand is going up. During these hot spells, it can be up to 50% more usage by our customers. That will equal into higher electric bills for customers," says Terry DeDoes, a Consumers Energy spokesperson.

The reason could, perhaps, be because of this year's really warm July or because more people are working from home during the pandemic. Either way, recent data suggests roughly 1/3 of Americans are going to see their utility bills jump as much as 15% this summer.

"That's why we want to provide information to them, so that they can help control those costs," say DeDoes.

The company is giving away 100,000 high-tech, programmable thermostats, through the end of the month. DeDoes says using those can help you save that 15% instead of losing it.

"We recommend that you keep it set at 78° when you're at home. And, if you're going to leave for several hours or more have that sort of automatically set back to higher temperature, you know around 80° or 81°, somewhere along those lines," he suggests.

Every degree up could cause the energy bill to drop your bill by 3%. There are other things people can do to save on energy costs, such as turning off lights and unplugging devices not in use. But, more often than not, the biggest demand on energy, during the summer, is from cooling costs.

"Now, we've got a lot of hot days ahead of us. So, our customers can stand to save a lot of energy," says DeDoes.

Below are some additional tips DeDoes offered by DeDoes:

Block out the sun, by using curtains and blinds on windows, especially those windows facing the sun.

Use ceiling fans to keep air moving in your home.

Use heat generating appliances, such as ovens, dishwashers or clothes dryers, at night. That will help prevent people from heating up the home when their air conditioning is working hardest to cool down the home.

Click here for Consumers Energy More Than 100 Ways to Save On Your Energy Bill guide.

