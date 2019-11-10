Sunrise Sidelines 2019: Mona Shores Sailors

13 ON YOUR SIDE's Laura Hartman is still out, but that doesn't mean James Starks is taking on Sunrise Sidelines solo! Instead, we enlisted the help of two student co-hosts: Caden Boersma and Chris Horvath.

Caden is the starting quarterback for the Sailors and Chris is on the tennis team — both are a part of the Sailor Broadcast Daily news.

The trio kept the students pumped all morning long!

THE BAND

It wouldn't be Sunrise Sidelines if we didn't hear from the band. The Mona Shores Marching Band

CRASHING THE CAFETERIA

In true Sunrise Sidelines fashion, James took a little lunch break and "crashed the cafeteria." It's the perfect time to hang out with the students and maybe grab a slice or two of pizza.

GET YOUR HEAD IN THE GAME

Each week of Sunrise Sidelines, we always bring some friendly competition to the show.

We often have students rippin' tissues and unraveling ribbons to see who'd come out on top!

But the game that takes the cake — well, the cheese balls — is the game we look forward to the most. We sit down three teachers/staff members, cover their heads in shaving foam and have students toss cheese puffs onto the heads. It's messy, it's crazy and it's always a fun time!

THE FOOTBALL FACTS

The Mona Shores Sailors went 12-2 last season and came up just short of a state title game. Much of their talent from last year's team is gone and this season they've been in a "rebuilding mode."

So far, the Sailors are 3-0 in their conference (OK Black) and 5-1 overall.

See the team in action Friday, Oct. 11 when the Sailors face the Jenison Wildcats at Mona Shores High School at 7 p.m.

