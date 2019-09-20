MONTAGUE, Mich. — We are in the thick of high school football season — which means Sunrise Sidelines is back for the third season!

This year, 13 On Your Side's Laura Hartman and James Starks begin at Montague High School. Wildcat pride is apparent throughout the school and community. Let's take a deeper dive into what makes Montague High School special.

DOING ALL THE LEARNIN'

While exploring Montague and getting to know the students better, 13 ON YOUR SIDE's James Starks got the chance to check out a foreign exchange student assembly. James joined students and staff in welcoming six new students and scarfed international snacks.

FFA is a national organization with focus on agriculture and leadership. Two students involved have taken their bee hive and made it a business by crafting bee wax candles and lip balm.

More FFA members showed off their successful tomato plants, which were raised from seeds. These tomatoes are then sold to a local Whitehall restaurant, Pekadills.

CRASHING THE CAFETERIA

In true Sunrise Sidelines fashion, James and Laura takeover lunch and "crash the cafeteria." It's the perfect time to hang out with the students and maybe grab a slice of pizza or two. This week, Laura and James had a round of 'would you rather.'

THE FOOTBALL FACTS

The Wildcats are coming off an impressive 2018 season — the team of 20 players made the state championships in Detroit and won the West Michigan Conference for the second year in a row. This year, with just 18 players, they are still looking to take their third straight WMC title.

The numbers of the team may be shrinking, but Wildcats head coach Pat Collins says the boys are closer than ever: "I never really thought about it, but I do feel when I think back to last year's team, and the year before, and this year's team — I see a close-knit group of guys. They're all in."

See the team in action Friday, Sept. 20 when the Wildcats face the Hart Pirates at a home at 7 p.m.

