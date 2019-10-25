The end is here!

James and Laura close out the Sunrise Sidelines season in Coopersville with the Broncos Friday morning. And while we're sad to see Sunrise end, the students at Coopersville High School were a great end to our third season!

SUNRISE SPOTLIGHT

This week the school's program, Epic 11, is in the spotlight. The program honors students for achievements outside of academics and athletics.

The Northeast Ottawa Forum is another program with great impact. Students work in conjunction with the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office to provide a range of services to students.

Coopersville is helping students excel in engineering! Their Manufacturing/Engineering Partnership Program (MEPP) allows students to learn about engineering and network with companies in the industry.

THE BAND

The Marching Band always brings the energy! Check out their performance.

CRASHING THE CAFETERIA

Sadly, crashing the cafeteria comes to an end, but Laura and James loved putting students on the spot. They also met an aspiring meteorologist!

GET YOUR HEAD IN THE GAME

Each week of Sunrise Sidelines, we always bring some friendly competition to the show.

It's time for the classic game of digging for worms!

THE FOOTBALL FACTS

The Broncos finished their 2018 season just 2-7, mainly due to injuries. And despite bringing back lots of experience and talent this season, the team sits at 0-8.

The Broncos face the West Catholic Falcons on Friday, Oct. 25 at West Catholic High School at 7 p.m.

Sunrise Sidelines 2019: Coopersville

