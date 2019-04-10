GRANDVILLE, Mich. — The best pep rally in West Michigan is back for a third week and we're spending the morning with Bulldogs at Grandville High School.

13 ON YOUR SIDE's James Starks was going to take on the Bulldogs solo this week -- but instead, we enlisted the help of three student co-hosts: Paige Corfixsen, Ayden Rycenga and Ian Doyle. The four of them kept the students pumped all morning long!





SUNRISE SPOTLIGHT

CRASHING THE CAFETERIA

In true Sunrise Sidelines fashion, James took a little lunch break and "crashed the cafeteria." It's the perfect time to hang out with the students and maybe grab a slice of pizza or two.

GET YOUR HEAD IN THE GAME

*Cheerleaders

*Athletics teams

*Band

*Games that make it to air

THE FOOTBALL FACTS

Things where a bit of a struggle for the Bulldogs last season. Grandville finished 4-5 last year and missed the playoffs for the first time in 4 years. Players and coaches focused on the details during pre-season camps, which has now put them 5-0 overall for the 2019 season. Grandville was recently ranked #7 in the state under Coach Eric Stiegel.

"I think the big thing for us -- is realizing that every play can make a difference," Stiegel said during our Two-A-Days preview earlier this year.

See the team in action Friday, Oct. 1 when the Bulldogs face the Hudsonville Eagles at Grandville High School at 4:30 p.m.

RELATED: Grandville football coach named Detroit Lions high school coach of the week

Sunrise Sidelines 2019: Grandville Bulldogs

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.