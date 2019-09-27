Sunrise Sidelines 2019: Northview Wildcats

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Another week of high school football, another week of Sunrise Sidelines!

This time, 13 ON YOUR SIDE's Laura Hartman and James Starks take a visit to the Northview High School Wildcats to see how much pride the students bring to the table.

SUNRISE SPOTLIGHT

SEALs stands for Student Educators And Listeners, and students participating in this program go to a classroom in the district and work as teaching assistants for the day. This is a great program for future educators, teaching patience, empathy and leadership skills.

Northview also has a Criminalistics class, where students follow the process of the forensics, pathologists and even crime scene investigators after a crime is committed. The students focus on the science, collection, and chemistry of how evidence can support the legal action when a crime is committed.

Freshman Siena Ramirez is fighting for the future. At 14 years old, she organized a climate protest in downtown Grand Rapids last week. She explains what sparked her fierce desire to take action on climate change.

CRASHING THE CAFETERIA

In true Sunrise Sidelines fashion, James and Laura takeover lunch and "crash the cafeteria." It's the perfect time to hang out with the students and maybe grab a slice of pizza or two.

James and Laura also tasted some new dishes from the cafeteria in a special edition of "Let's Eat."

THE BAND

When it comes to getting everyone pumped up, nothing can take the place of the school band.

GET YOUR HEAD IN THE GAME

We thought we would have some friendly competition to get into the game day spirit.We found out who could wrap an entire streamer around their arm the fastest.

As always, we also like to make a mess during Sunrise Sidelines. We had a special game in mind for that.

THE FOOTBALL FACTS

Most every football program has to deal with replacing seniors, but this year Northview was hit especially hard. The Wildcats had to replace 10 starters on defense and nine on offense after finishing 7-3 last season.

Northview head coach Trip Gallery said the bar has been raised this season. "The kids have trust in the system, they have trust in the coaching staff, and honestly, expectations are higher," Gallery said. "We're not in the business of lowering our expectations to raise theirs. We're going to keep them high."

See the team in action Friday, Sept. 27 when the Wildcats face the Forest Hills Central Rangers at Forest Hills Central High School at 7 p.m.

