MONTAGUE, Mich. - First things first, we need to pull the curtain back on our production. Kamady Rudd and Laura Hartman usually work for several weeks to put together an episode of Sunrise Sidelines. The amount of coordination it takes is epic.

But when we contacted Montague athletic director and football coach Pat Collins, Tuesday, Oct. 30 about a scaled down version of Sunrise Sidelines, he kindly accepted the challenge to organize the full pep rally with two days notice. So, we really want to thank everyone at Montague for this amazing Sunrise Sidelines first.

Now to what really makes Montague special: the students.

During our time there we learned about raised garden beds that they use to bring fresh produce into the school, along with the Santa's workshop coming up in December, a cozy cookout put together as a collaboration with the Ravenna student council and the chickens raised in biology classes.

We also met with students who are part of a Renaissance class, which tries to find a way to recognize all the students at Montague.

Students with the DECA program impressed us by printing a t-shirt live for us on air in less than one minute. Their state-of-the-art press heats up to more than 300 degrees and prints the design almost instantly so the entire community can support the Wildcats.

The football team is focused on the Newaygo Lions, who they play in division championship action on Saturday. The Wildcats set a goal at the start of the season to win the state championship and this game is an important step on the road to Ford Field.

The 8-2 Wildcats won the West Michigan Conference with their two losses coming in non-conference action to powerhouses Reed City and Portland. The 7-3 Lions finished second in the CSAA Gold to Reed City.

Thanks again to everyone who made our impromptu version of Sunrise Sidelines so special. Montague Wildcats, you are amazing!

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

© 2018 WZZM