Teacher of the Week: April 2021

Each week we want to recognize awesome educators, especially during these tumultuous times.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Teacher of the Week is back!

If there's a teacher in your life who you think deserves some recognition, here's your chance!

13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings is launching Teacher of the Week.

Here's how it works:

Send in your nominations to our email at news@13onyourside.com or text us at 616-559-1310. Make sure to include a short explanation of why the educator deserved to be recognized, as well as a photo.

Then every Monday, a winner will be announced.

OFFICIAL RULES: Nominating Teachers of the Week

Teacher of the Week Winners

On April 12, the winner of Teacher of the Week was Angela Critchett. Critchett is a computer science teacher at West Catholic High School in Grand Rapids and has been with the district for eight years. A student nominated Critchett, who also leads the yearbook program, saying she went above and beyond to make sure students had an awesome yearbook despite the challenges of the pandemic and virtual learning.

