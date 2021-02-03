Teacher of the Week: March 2021

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Teacher of the Week is back!
If there's a teacher in your life who you think deserves some recognition, here's your chance!
13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings is launching Teacher of the Week.
Here's how it works:
Send in your nominations to our email at news@13onyourside.com or text us at 616-559-1310. Make sure to include a short explanation of why the educator deserved to be recognized, as well as a photo.
Then every Monday, a winner will be announced.
OFFICIAL RULES: Nominating Teachers of the Week
Teacher of the Week Winners
On March 1, the winner of Teacher of the Week was Carolynn Cole. Cole is a developmental kindergarten teacher at Meadow Ridge Elementary in the Rockford Public School District. She received multiple nominations from parents who said she makes each child feel heard and valued -- and tackles every morning with understanding and a sense of human.
