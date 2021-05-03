Teacher of the Week: May 2021

Each week we want to recognize awesome educators, especially during these tumultuous times.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Teacher of the Week is back!

If there's a teacher in your life who you think deserves some recognition, here's your chance!

13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings is launching Teacher of the Week.

Here's how it works:

Send in your nominations to our email at news@13onyourside.com or text us at 616-559-1310. Make sure to include a short explanation of why the educator deserved to be recognized, as well as a photo.

Then every Monday, a winner will be announced.

On May 3, the winner of Teacher of the Week was Kate Kloppe, a first and second grade teacher at Century Park Learning Center in Grandville. Kloppe’s nominator said she is always kind and gentle with the kids, and is always willing to help. Kloppe said that although the unique year has posed challenges, a lot can be learned from how the kids have handled it.

