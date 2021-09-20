Teacher of the Week: Sept. 2021

Each week we want to recognize awesome educators, especially during these tumultuous times.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Teacher of the Week is back!

If there's a teacher in your life who you think deserves some recognition, here's your chance!

13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings is launching Teacher of the Week.

Here's how it works:

Send in your nominations to our email at news@13onyourside.com or text us at 616-559-1310. Make sure to include a short explanation of why the educator deserved to be recognized, as well as a photo.

Then every Monday, a winner will be announced.

OFFICIAL RULES: Nominating Teachers of the Week

Teacher of the Week Winners

On Sept. 20, the winner of Teacher of the Week was Hannah Visser, early childhood special education teacher at Cedar Trails Elementary School. Visser has been teaching for 12 years, all with the Cedar Springs School District. Her nominator described Visser as patient, dedicated and “a blessing,” adding that Visser made it easier to handles difficulties during the pandemic.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.