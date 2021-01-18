Each week we want to recognize awesome educators, especially during these tumultuous times.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Teacher of the Week is back!

If there's a teacher in your life who you think deserves some recognition, here's your chance!

13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings is launching Teacher of the Week.

Here's how it works:

Send in your nominations to our email at news@13onyourside.com or text us at 616-559-1310. Make sure to include a short explanation of why the educator deserved to be recognized, as well as a photo.

Then every Monday, a winner will be announced.

Teacher of the Week Winners

On Jan. 18, Sarah Bolema from Wyoming Intermediate School District was awarded Teacher of the Week. Bolema works with cognitively-impaired students as a special education teacher and her nominator said she always puts her students first.

On Jan. 25, second grade teacher Matt Follett was awarded Teacher of the Week. Follett is a teacher at Holton Elementary. His nominator wrote that he will do anything for his kids, even routinely dressed up like a hero.

On Feb. 1, Renae Eacker, a teacher at Beechnau Elementary School and Orchard View Head Start won Teacher of the Week. Her nominator said Eacker uses creative lessons and expressive art projects to bring joy to her students. Eacker said that the year has certainly brought its challenged, but she stays focused on taking care her kids.

On Feb. 15, Jody and Gabe Snyder are English teachers from Lee High School and won Teacher of the Week. The nominator for the pair said they are active in and outside the classroom. Jody coaches cheer and Gabe coaches soccer.

