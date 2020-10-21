Appreciating Educators: Nominations for Teachers of the Week

Each week in November, we want to recognize awesome educators, especially during these tumultuous times.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If there's a teacher in your life who you think deserves some recognition, here's your chance!

13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings is launching Teacher of the Week.

Here's how it works:

Send in your nominations to our email at news@13onyourside.com or text us at 616-559-1310. Make sure to include a short explanation of why the educator deserved to be recognized, as well as a photo.

Then every Monday, starting in November, a winner will be announced. The first winner will be announced Nov. 2.

