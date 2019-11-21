GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thanksgiving is right around the corner and if you are still planning your holiday menu, take a cue from the 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings crew.

James, Kristin, Aaron, Shanna, Angela and Rhonda are passing along their family recipes in hopes of inspiring new traditions with your family.

13OYS

Green Bean Casserole

Recipe from Kristin Mazur. Serves 6.

13 OYS

INGREDIENTS:

1 can (10.5 ounces) condensed cream of mushroom soup

3/4 cup milk

1/8 teaspoon back pepper, ground

2 cans (14.5 ounces each) of green beans

1 1/3 cups of crispy fried onions

INSTRUCTIONS:

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Mix soup, milk and pepper in a 1 1/2-quart baking dish.

Stir in beans and 2/3 cup crispy fried onions.

Bake 30 minutes and stir.

Top with remaining 2/3 cup onions.

Bake 5 minutes until onions are golden brown.

Southern Style Mac n' Cheese

Recipe from Rhonda Spencer.

13 OYS

Cherry Cheesecake Pie

Recipe from Shanna Grove

INGREDIENTS:

1 8-ounce package cream cheese, softened

1 14-ounce can of Sweetened Condensed Milk

1/3 cup Lemon Juice

1 Teaspoon Vanilla extract

1 Graham Cracker Ready-Crust pie crust

1 Can Cherry Pie Filling

INSTRUCTIONS:

In a medium bowl, beat cheese until light and fluffy. Add sweetened condensed milk and blend thoroughly.

Stir in lemon juice and vanilla.

Pour into crust.

Chill at least 3 hours or until firmly set.

Top it with the cherry pie filling (only after it is firmly set) before serving.

Not Your Mother’s Brussels Sprouts

Recipe from Aaron Ofseyer.

INGREDIENTS:

1 1/2 pounds Brussels sprouts, trimmed and cut in half through the core

1/4 cup good olive oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon syrupy balsamic vinegar

INSTRUCTIONS:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Place the Brussels sprouts on a sheet pan, including some of the loose leaves, which get crispy when they're roasted.

Add olive oil, 1 1/2 teaspoons salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper, toss with your hands, and spread out in a single layer.

Roast the Brussels sprouts for 20 to 30 minutes, until they're tender and nicely browned.

Toss once during roasting.

Remove from the oven, drizzle immediately with the balsamic vinegar, and toss again.

Taste for seasonings, and serve hot.

►Special thank you to Irie Kitchen for providing the turkey. Visit their website for more.

Jerk Chicken from Irie Kitchen.

13OYS

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.