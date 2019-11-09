GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Sometimes, you just gotta dance!

An usher from the Van Andel Arena was caught getting down at the Jonas Brothers concert Sunday night on their "Happiness Begins" tour.

While their performance was great, as expected -- an unexpected star has taken us by storm. The usher was spotted busting a move during the song, "Sucker."

The Jonas Brothers official Twitter account tweeted out the video, saying the Grand Rapids crowd was hard to beat (which we totally agree).

That groovy usher will be on Good Morning America Wednesday morning. Turn in to 13 ON YOUR SIDE at 7 a.m. to learn more about the dancing machine.

