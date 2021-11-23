'We always hear the system is broken, we are here to really fix it' | New Holland-based non-profit is making positive changes for foster care

Michigan Fosters is a new non-profit based in Holland that fortifies relationships at every level within the foster care system.

Michigan Fosters is a new non-profit based in Holland that fortifies relationships at every level within the foster care system.

They focus on parents with children in care, foster families and agencies on the front lines.

When it comes to supporting foster families in a tangible way, that looks like bags filled with groceries and frozen meals dropped off on the porch.

For new foster mom Erin, the impact of a meal was huge.

"The meals allowed me to be present during homework time, to notice what was going on and be able to partner with their teacher. It was really significant. That meal extended its tendrils to 25 other things it allowed me to do," Erin Foster said.

The food was dropped off by MI Fosters, the organization that exists to make a real difference in the foster care system.

Their biggest program is The Journey Home. MI Fosters President, Tiffany Kraker, explains why it's so helpful:

"When parents are working their case plan they have weekly visitations with their kids. Before, they were occurring in the agency office, most of them have a small room, not an ideal environment to meet with their kids for an hour or two. With Journey Home they can pretend it's theirs. They can bake cookies, cook together, it's really quite wonderful," said Kraker.

Remember the goal of foster care is reunification.

"We know that if children can return home to their families it's better for our whole community," explained Kraker.

In the meantime kiddos need a safe and loving placement...and that means bonding. MI Fosters knows how to make that happen by dropping off key items that can really help.

"They came and brought clothes, they had two bikes in the back of their vehicle and dropped them off like little foster fairies and it was awesome. Our kids were out there and they were like, we can have a bike? It's not just a bike...it's a tool to help bond with kids and that's what we desperately needed," said Foster.

"They lay out a feast for ways to connect and sometimes you didn't even know you needed it," she said.

You can help MI Fosters wrap their arms around families by donating gifts the whole family will enjoy like games or a cotton candy machine, gift cards to locally-owned restaurants, or a monetary gift so MI Fosters can make sure what each family receives is equal.

Visit their website for more information about how to make a donation.

