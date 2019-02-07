It's Tuesday, which means 13 ON YOUR SIDE is looking forward to the weekend with the help of Grand Rapids Kids.

The Lakeshore Art Festival is happening in downtown Muskegon between 3rd and 4th streets. There will be all kinds of children's activities, specialty food items, street performers, interactive art stations and so much more. It starts Friday and continues all day Saturday.

Tuesday through Saturday the Pirate Chaser sails hit the high seas of Lake Michigan from South Haven. Climb aboard the tall ship Friends Good Will at the Michigan Maritime Museum docks. You'll not only chase pirates, but in true buccaneer fashion, you'll get to share their loot. The trip begins at 11 a.m. and lasts 90 minutes. Tickets and reservations are required.

The Lena Meijer Children's Garden is celebrating its 15th birthday! There will be wonderful activities to mark the occasion all summer long including story times, guest performances, self guided activities and more. This Saturday from 11 a.m. until noon a guest naturalist will be on hand to teach children all about reptiles, amphibians, mammals and other creatures.

If your kids love animals Deer Tracks Junction Adventure Park in Cedar Springs has so many critters to visit! You can feed baby goats and piglets. Then stop by the new parakeet pavilion. The park is open from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.

For more information about these events and many others, log onto grkids.com and subscribe to their daily newsletter.

