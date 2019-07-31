Every week 13 ON YOUR SIDE looks ahead to the weekend and family-friendly events. Plan what you and your family are doing this weekend with the help of Grand Rapids Kids.

On Friday, create one of a kind contraptions, robots and other cool inventions during this fun day of tinkering at the Invention Convention. A drop-off program for grades K-4. Register in advance cost is $25 or $20 for Van Buren County Residents. Lunch is provided. This is all at South Haven Center for the Arts.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about Coast Guard Fest 2019

Saturday help a cause, join the run, grab your crusader and fly over the Super Run 5k Grand Rapids. It’s a family friendly superhero themed 5k fun run/walk that supports multiple local charities. All the fun starts at Riverside Park.

Binder Park Zoo annual Reptile Weekend takes place this Saturday. Fun for the whole family and the chance to see hundreds of reptiles, amphibians, and insects up close and learn all about them. General admission is all you need.

Sunday, Celebrate Sisters Day at Sky Zone in Kentwood. Buy one get one half off on 90 or 120 minute all day jump tickets.

For more information about these events and many others, log onto grkids.com and subscribe to their daily newsletter.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.