GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — It's Tuesday, which means 13 ON YOUR SIDE is looking forward to the weekend with the help of Grand Rapids Kids.

At 10 am on Friday, the Kent District Library’s Plainfield Branch is holding a free family story time event. You can read and sing together, enjoy stories, music, movement and rhymes that develop early literacy skills and encourage everyone in the family to share their love of reading.

Saturday the 20th is the last day of the Ionia Free Fair. It is still packed full of family fun events, including the brand new Sea Lion Show. It's a show featuring rescued sea lions and their trainer, an Ionia High School graduate. Also happening Saturday at the Ionia Free Fair night two of the National Truck and Tractor Pull. Starting at 6 on Saturday attendees will see tractors and trucks try their luck with pulling the sled down the track. Pre-sale tickets start at $12.

Slide down the only wheel luge track in North America this Sunday at the Muskegon Winter Sports Complex! Wheel luge is done on a specially designed track with the same sleds used on the ice, but with wheels attached. The design of the track, adaptive equipment and surrounding common areas also accommodate persons with disabilities. Average runs take approximately 9 seconds while covering 300 feet of track.

