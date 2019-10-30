GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Every Wednesday, we help you plan your weekend with Grand Rapids Kids — and ready or not... we're headed into the first weekend of November.

With the holiday season on the horizon, there are several events to help get you in the giving spirit.

The annual Holiday Gift Show at Meijer Gardens includes more than 30 local and regional artists, craftsmen, authors and vendors.

You can shop home decor, gardening gear, jewelry, books, music, toys, and cooking ware, as well as food and wine.

That's all happening on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., and there's even free gift-wrapping at the event.

If you want to continue your shopping spree, there are a few other arts and crafts shows happening on Saturday.

The Fall Arts and Crafts Fest is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jenison Christian School.

The Caledonia Arts & Craft Show, at Duncan Lake Middle School, starts at 10 a.m. and goes to 3 p.m.

The Recycled Art Holiday Market is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at City High Middle School.

On Sunday, families have the chance to learn more about the Dia de los Muertos holiday, at the Grand Rapids Public Library.

From 1 to 5 p.m., kids can get their face painted, listen to bilingual stories, as well as enjoy live music and food from local restaurants.

For more information about these events and many others, log onto GRKids.com and subscribe to their daily newsletter.

Other headlines from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.