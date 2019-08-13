GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's Tuesday, which means 13 ON YOUR SIDE is looking forward to the weekend with the help of Grand Rapids Kids.

The S.H.O.E.S program continues through this week wrapping up on Friday. Our Angela Cunningham covered this event last week, but if you missed that report – the Shoes program provides brand new athletic shoes to select Elementary Schools in West Michigan. Each school has a specific day they are allowed to pick up the shoes. If you missed your day there are makeup days. Click here for more information on the program and the makeup days.

Saturday if you’re looking for a creative activity for the whole family stop by the Mud Room in Grand Rapids. You can paint pottery or your own wood pallet sign. All ages are welcome and there is no appointment needed, however calling ahead is recommended for parties of 5 or more.

Then finally on Sunday take a short ride in a 26-foot replica of a voyageur North Canoe. Discover why these canoes were so important during the fur trading era and learn about the life of a French Voyageur. This trip is for adults and children 9 and up. This is out of Grand Haven and costs 8 dollars for adults and 5 for children.

