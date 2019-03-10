GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Every week, we help you plan your weekend with Grand Rapids Kids -- and there's a bunch of fun coming up, if you love food and fall.

Donut Fest Grand Rapids is happening Saturday, Oct. 5 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at B.O.B’s Brewery. At the event you can sample donuts, and enjoy beer and coffee. You also have the chance to name Grand Rapids' Favorite Donut. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Golden Rule Charity.

If you’re looking for some fall festivities, the Zeeland Pumpkinfest is Friday, Oct. 4, and Saturday, Oct. 5 on Main Street in downtown Zeeland. The event’s 35th year features a scavenger hunt, art display, cookies and cider class, pumpkin roll, pet costume and pie eating contests, a large parade and the community band.

Also on Saturday, Oct. 5 is the Walker Pumpkin Bash, from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Central Park Pavilion. There you can enjoy free mini pumpkins, a pumpkin decoration station, fall crafts, free cider and doughnuts, animals from the Critter Barn, trick or treating and live music.

And finally, Grandville's Fall Fest is also Saturday, Oct. 5 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Grandville. You can take part in scarecrow voting, horse drawn wagon rides, a mechanical bull, live music, a Chili Cook-Off and other seasonal foods, and fall themed games and crafts.

