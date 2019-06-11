GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. —

Every Wednesday, we help you plan your weekend with Grand Rapids Kids — and the big event of the weekend is Comic Con!

The convention is Friday through Sunday, at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. At the multi-genre entertainment and comic convention, you have the chance to meet creators, experts and celebrities, as well as hear from speakers. The show also features a vending room, selling comic books, anime, movie memorabilia, action figures and toys. Tickets cost $20 to $30 for adults, and $7 for kids.

If you want to get a head start on the holiday shopping, there are a few art and craft shows happening on Saturday.

The Holiday Arts and Craft Fair at Rockford High School is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Craft Show at Byron Center High School is also from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

And the Holiday Craft and Vendor Sale at South Grandville Church is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Grand Rapids Hot Cider Hustle 5K is on Saturday morning, from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. in Millennium Park. The event benefits the Humane Society of West Michigan. Runners are rewarded with apple cider and caramel apples at the finish line.

The 10th Annual Lowell YMCA Turkey Trot 5K is also Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Wittenbach Wege Center.

Finally, the Migratory 5K Fun Run is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Outdoor Discovery Center in Holland.

