Every Wednesday, we help you plan your weekend with Grand Rapids Kids — there are several holiday events happening, and non-holiday activities, too, if you'd rather wait until after Thanksgiving to think about Christmas.

After nearly a decade, Bodies Revealed is back. The exhibit opens on Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Grand Rapids Public Museum, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It features whole and partial body specimens, giving people the chance to see the complexity of human organs and systems.

You can go back in time 60 million years, at Jurassic Quest. There will be more than 80 animatronic dinosaurs at DeVos Place, Friday, Nov. 15, through Sunday, Nov. 17. Not only can you see life-size dinos, you can ride them, interact with baby dinosaurs, and check out the science stations.

Now to the holiday happenings…

Kick off your shopping for the season, at Christmas Through Lowell, Friday, Nov. 15 through Sunday, Nov. 17. The event allows you to explore the city, featuring around 50 homes and businesses with more than 350 artists and crafters. You’ll find hand-made goods, like candles, rugs and quilts, along with jewelry, Christmas decorations, art, antiques, and more.

Downtown Holland is hosting its Holiday Open House, Saturday, Nov. 16, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Walk along the decorated sidewalks, listen to carolers, and take a picture with Santa and his reindeer. At 8 p.m. head to the corner of 8th St. and Central Ave. for the tree lighting ceremony, and carol sing-along.

Finally, watch "How The Grinch Stole Christmas" come to life on stage. Catch the musical at Miller Auditorium, in Kalamazoo, Friday, Nov. 15, through Sunday, Nov. 17.

