GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Every Wednesday, we help you plan your weekend with Grand Rapids Kids -- there are many fun events to get in the Halloween spirit, this final weekend before the holiday.

Pediatric patients from Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital are showing off their custom-built wheelchair costumes during the Halloween Heroes Parade, Saturday, Oct. 26 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. outside the hospital. A local construction company, college engineering students and community members volunteered to build the costumes.

If your kids want to get their trick-or-treat on, head to downtown Holland. Come dressed up in your costume, and trick-or-treat at participating merchants Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

If you're looking to learn about other cultures, check out the Ethnic Heritage Festival at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. The festival is Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and includes live performances and traditional foods. You also have the chance to see The People of this Place exhibit, celebrating cultural communities in Grand Rapids. The event is free with general admission.

For more information about these events and many others, log onto GRKids.com and subscribe to their daily newsletter.