KENTWOOD, Michigan — It's one of West Michigan's most popular food trucks. And now, people can sit down and enjoy YoChef's food year round. Owner, Joseff VanHorn recently opened a new cafe in Kentwood.

The popular chef says customers had been asking for something like this so he decided to deliver.

VanHorn has been a favorite in the West Michigan culinary world for about a decade and has worked in the hospitality industry for 30 years. In addition to working in West Michigan, VanHorn has also worked in California.

VanHorn owns a successful catering company and food truck. He says he opened his catering company in October of 2009, after years of dreaming he’d own his own company. VanHorn hopes to have the same success with the cafe as he's experienced with his other enterprises.

YoChef's Cafe is located at 34 44th Street SE, just east of Division. The cafe's menu offers a variety of breakfast and lunch options and specializes in coffee.

VanHorn says he wanted the coffee to be as good as the food so his customers could have the perfect culinary experience.

