Fire departments from across West Michigan battle business fire Monday morning

Fire departments from across West Michigan were called in to assist because no fire hydrants are nearby.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Several fire departments are battling a fire at a business in Ottawa County's Tallmadge Township Monday morning.

It started around 1:30 a.m. at 1251 Luce Street, which is the address for Rollaway Movers. The company specializes in moving large structures, like homes and other buildings.

A firefighter at the scene told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that the owner, who lives nearby, was woken up by the sounds of explosions and saw the flames. Firefighters were able to save one nearby building, but say the building where the fire started is destroyed.

Investigators say nobody was hurt.

Several fire departments from Ottawa, Kent and Muskegon counties were called to truck in water because the building is about a quarter mile off Luce Street and there are no nearby hydrants.

This is a developing story and we will have updates as the situation unfolds.

