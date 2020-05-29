Early Morning Rush: Friday, May 29, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

IN PERSON MASS | For the first time in two months the Diocese of Grand Rapids is allowing in-person mass.

MISSING TEEN | Deputies are asking for help in locating a teenage runaway. Victoria Minton was last seen 10 days ago near Hesperia.

ZOO DELAYS REOPENING | The John Ball Zoo will not reopen this weekend after all. The zoo had planned to reopen to the public Saturday, but says it couldn't get enough clarity from the governor's office on restrictions.

PROTESTS CONTINUE | We continue to follow the breaking news out of Minneapolis protests, fires, violence and looting continued overnight.

A police precinct in Minneapolis was set ablaze and dozens of businesses have been damaged.



FORECAST | Morning showers followed by developing sunshine. Temperatures in the low 70s as humidity decreases. See the full forecast.