CHURCH CANCELLATIONS | Dozens of churches in West Michigan have called off services Sunday, following ice and snow Saturday.

POWER RESTORED | Consumers Energy customers are waking up with the lights back on. At one point, 30,000 customers were without power across West Michigan Saturday.

FORECAST | Today will be partly cloudy and cooler with highs in the upper 20s.

OFFICER ARRESTED | The Kent County Sheriff's Office says a corrections officer was arrested after hitting a woman with his car. Police suspect he was drunk at the time.

BLOOD DONATIONS NEEDED | Versiti Blood Center of Michigan desperately needs donations. They are especially pushing for O-negative and O-positive types.

PUERTO RICO EARTHQUAKE | A 5.9 magnitude earthquake hit the already traumatized island Saturday morning, which has experienced hundreds of tremors in recent weeks.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.