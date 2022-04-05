Early Morning Rush | Tuesday, April 5

Here are the top headlines for Tuesday, April 5.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — NO VERDICT IN WHITMER TRIAL: Jurors returned to court to ask a question Monday but offered no verdict during the first day of deliberations in the trial of four men accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr., Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta are charged with a kidnapping conspiracy. Three men also face additional charges, including conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction, namely an explosive.

The jury asked the judge for a definition of "weapon" at mid-afternoon Monday, but otherwise gave no indication of the progress of deliberations.

MAN KILLED IN GRPD SHOOTING: A person is dead after an officer-involved shooting Monday morning, Grand Rapids Police Department says.

At a press conference Monday morning, Police Chief Eric Winstrom said the incident happened during a traffic stop near Griggs and Nelson around 8 a.m.

The driver exited the vehicle and a struggle ensued with the officer. The officer discharged his weapon, killing the driver.

MSP OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING: A man was shot and killed by Michigan State Police troopers Monday afternoon.

Police say two troopers with the Grand Rapids Post responded to a report of a breaking and entering in the 2000 block of Sugaridge Drive in Laketon Township. While troopers investigated, a male suspect exited the home and drew a firearm.

Both troopers drew their firearms and shot at the suspect, striking and killing him at the scene.

MARIJUANA TAX REVENUE: Three West Michigan counties and some municipalities in them are set to receive over $3.7 million in marijuana tax revenue.

The Michigan Department of Treasury announced Monday that counties and municipalities from across the state will receive a portion of than $42.2 million as a part of the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act.

FORECAST: Weather dries out briefly today followed by additional rainfall tomorrow.

