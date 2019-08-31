6 TEENS SHOT AT END OF FOOTBALL GAME IN AL | Authorities say at least 6 people were shot during a high school football game in Mobile, Alabama. The victims are between 15 and 18 years old.

DORIAN CONTINUES TOWARDS FLORIDA | Although Dorian has strengthened to a Category 4 storm, it may only graze past Florida's east coast.

REMEMBERING SKYLAR LASBY | The community of Saranac held a vigil Friday night, to remember 12-year-old Skylar Lasby, who collapsed during a non-contact football drill and later died. His funeral will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 4 p.m.

FORDS UNDER RECALL | Ford is recalling more than 550,000 trucks and SUVs in North America because the seat backs might not restrain people properly in the event of a crash.

FORECAST | Partly cloudy and mild. Highs around 70° north and low to mid 70s elsewhere. Winds will be east at 6-12 mph.

