5 DEAD, 21 HURT AFTER A SHOOTING IN TX | The shooting spanned multiple locations near in Midland and Odessa, Texas. The suspect was shot and killed in Odessa.

DORIAN CONTINUES TOWARDS THE U.S. | A state of emergency has been declared in South Carolina as the hurricane appears to be shifting course, now heading for Georgia and the Carolinas.

NEW ADOPTABLE PETS | To make room for displaced animals from Hurricane Dorian, shelters in Florida are emptying their kennels. Today, 80 animals will arrive to West Michigan to find a home within the mitten state.

HISTORIC LANDMARK BURNS DOWN | A Michigan historic landmark has burnt down. The Dublin General Store in Norman Township has been open since 1935.

MACKINAC BRIDGE TO BE CLOSED MONDAY | The Mackinac bridge will be closed from 6:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday for the annual Labor Day Bridge Walk.

FORECAST | Mostly cloudy and cooler with scattered showers. Highs mid to upper 60s north and around 70° to the low 70s elsewhere. Winds will be south-southeast at 4-8 mph.

