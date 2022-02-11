'Evening at Tiffany's' event raising money for Mosaic Counseling

The non-profit provides mental health services in Ottawa and Kent Counties. The event will include a fashion show, food and cocktails.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Mosaic Counseling is getting ready to host one of its biggest fundraisers of the year, and you're invited to an "Evening at Tiffany's".

The annual fundraiser returns this year at the Tri-Cities Historical Museum in Grand Haven.

Mosaic Counseling is based out of Ottawa County but recently expanded services to include Kent County.

The event will include a fashion show, food and cocktails with proceeds benefiting Mosaic Counseling.

Doors open at 5 p.m. with the show starting at 6 p.m. 13 ON YOUR SIDE'S Emily Scarlett is going to emcee.

Tickets cost $100. For more information and to purchase tickets: https://mosaiccounseling.com

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.