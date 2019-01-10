GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ouch! Slap! You just got bit by a mosquito, is your first thought whether or not you now have EEE?

It's a fear that is rising among many healthy West Michigan residents now that Eastern Equine Encephalitis, or EEE, has been found in our backyard. But how much do you need to worry?

Most people who are exposed to EEE have no symptoms or have flu-like symptoms. The incubation period for EEE ranges from 4 to 10 days. When symptoms appear, they can be sudden and include chills, fever, headache, muscular pain, general discomfort and a need to lie down.

But some people become very ill and develop encephalitis, a serious and potentially deadly brain disease. And that's where the cause for concern comes in with mosquito bites. There have been nine confirmed cases in Michigan this year with patients ranging in age from 14 to 78. Three people have died from the virus.

Dr. Christina Fahlsing, an Infectious Disease Specialist with Spectrum Health talks with us about the likelihood of contracting EEE.

