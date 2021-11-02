Motel security guard shot and killed Tuesday morning in Grand Rapids; suspect dead

Police say the man was working as a security guard at the motel at the time of the incident.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two men died from gunshot wounds overnight in what appears to be a murder-suicide, police say.

Just after midnight Tuesday, officers with the Wyoming Department of Public Safety responded to shots fired calls near the Grand Rapids Inn. Upon arrival, officers found a 38-year-old Grand Rapids man with fatal gunshot wounds outside one of the motel rooms. Police say the man was working as a security guard at the motel at the time of the incident.

A short time later, a man was found at a nearby residence with an apparent fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police believe he was responsible for the fatal motel shooting.

Preliminary investigation indicated the victim was shot while responding to a complaint. A confrontation ensued and ended with the shooting.

Police say there is no apparent danger to the public at this time. The incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wyoming Police at 616-530-7300 or 911. Tips can also be reported anonymously to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

